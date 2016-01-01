See All Clinical Psychologists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Amanda Schnibben, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Schnibben, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Antioch University.

Dr. Schnibben works at Thomson Memory Center in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL, Chicago, IL, Barrington, IL, Park Ridge, IL, Oak Brook, IL, Deerfield, IL and Saint Charles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Alliance Counseling Services
    2300 Barrington Rd Ste 400, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Thomson Memory Center
    1451 Merchant Dr, Algonquin, IL 60102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Thomson Memory Center
    939 W North Ave Ste 750, Chicago, IL 60642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
  4. 4
    Thomson Memory Center
    120 N Northwest Hwy, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Thomson Memory Center
    350 S Northwest Hwy Ste 300, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537
  6. 6
    Thomson Memory Center
    700 Commerce Dr Ste 500, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537
  7. 7
    Thomson Memory Center
    500 Lake Cook Rd Ste 350, Deerfield, IL 60015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537
  8. 8
    Thomson Memory Center
    100 Illinois St Ste 200, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 469-7537

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Cognitive Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    About Dr. Amanda Schnibben, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316450281
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomson Memory Center
    Residency
    • Elgin Mental Health Center
    Medical Education
    • Antioch University
