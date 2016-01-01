Overview

Dr. Amanda Schnibben, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Antioch University.



Dr. Schnibben works at Thomson Memory Center in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL, Chicago, IL, Barrington, IL, Park Ridge, IL, Oak Brook, IL, Deerfield, IL and Saint Charles, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.