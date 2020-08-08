Amanda Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amanda Scott, PA
Overview
Amanda Scott, PA is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI.
Amanda Scott works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-8860
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent PA....painless series of 3 knee injections. She is caring and gentle
About Amanda Scott, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1083055149
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Scott accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Amanda Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Scott.
