See All Physicians Assistants in Grand Rapids, MI
Amanda Scott, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amanda Scott, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Amanda Scott, PA is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Amanda Scott works at Spectrum Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Spectrum Health Hospitals
    4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-8860

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amanda Scott?

    Aug 08, 2020
    Excellent PA....painless series of 3 knee injections. She is caring and gentle
    Rosalyn Tangorra — Aug 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amanda Scott, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Amanda Scott, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Scott to family and friends

    Amanda Scott's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amanda Scott

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Scott, PA.

    About Amanda Scott, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083055149
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Scott works at Spectrum Health Medical Group Orthopedic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Amanda Scott’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Amanda Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Scott.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amanda Scott, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.