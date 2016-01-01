See All Psychologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Amanda Sharp, PHD

Psychology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Sharp, PHD is a Psychologist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Sharp works at Monarch Behavioral Health in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Amanda N. Sharp Phd
    18838 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 201, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 384-1254
  2. 2
    Monarch Behavioral Health
    18756 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 384-1254
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Developmental Disorders Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Testing Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Amanda Sharp, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164974291
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Sharp, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharp works at Monarch Behavioral Health in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sharp’s profile.

    Dr. Sharp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

