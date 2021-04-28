See All Nurse Practitioners in Zephyrhills, FL
Amanda Sturgeon, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amanda Sturgeon, ARNP

Amanda Sturgeon, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Zephyrhills, FL. 

Amanda Sturgeon works at Florida Medical Clinic in Zephyrhills, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amanda Sturgeon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Medical Clinic Special Proced
    38135 Market Square Dr, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 779-8953
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    I am a 69 year old Diabetic Type II and was referred to Amanda for more professional and detailed care of my diabetes than my Primary Care Physician could provide. My first visit with her went very well, she spent a lot of time going over my history, diet and other health related issues as well as all of my lab and test results. Amanda developed a long term plan for me which included insulin injections and and general care suggestions. She is very friendly, professional and competent. In a very short period of time she has managed to educate and advise me on how to bring both my daily sugar levels and my long term A1C numbers down. My A1C is now under 7 and my daily sugar levels are great and under control, all because of her advise and guidance. I am very grateful for everything she has done to help me.
    Bob Wilson — Apr 28, 2021
    Photo: Amanda Sturgeon, ARNP
    About Amanda Sturgeon, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154699536
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

