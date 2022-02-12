Amanda Swanson, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amanda Swanson, APRN is a Gynecology Specialist in West Fargo, ND.
Essentia Health-West Fargo The Lights Clinic3150 Sheyenne St Ste 240, West Fargo, ND 58078 Directions
Essentia Health-Wahpeton Clinic275 11th St S, Wahpeton, ND 58075 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She was reassuring and explained my options whenever I asked a question. She delivered my son while I was on hands & knees and she never asked me to change positions. I felt safe in her care and there were no complications for myself or my son during or after delivery. If I ever have another child I would want her to be the midwife to help me again.
- Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1063822062
- Essentia Health-Fargo
