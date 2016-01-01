See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Amanda Tirpack, PA

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amanda Tirpack, PA

Amanda Tirpack, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Massachusetts College Of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Boston, Ma and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Amanda Tirpack works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amanda Tirpack's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St Fl 4, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Broken Arm

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Amanda Tirpack, PA

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1184101354
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Massachusetts College Of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Boston, Ma
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Tirpack, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Tirpack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Tirpack has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Tirpack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amanda Tirpack works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Amanda Tirpack’s profile.

    Amanda Tirpack has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Tirpack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Tirpack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Tirpack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

