See All Physicians Assistants in Wichita, KS
Amanda Twist, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amanda Twist, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.9 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amanda Twist, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wichita, KS. 

Amanda Twist works at Pearl OB/Gyn in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pearl OB/GYN
    3252 E Douglas Ave Ste 101, Wichita, KS 67208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 687-3275
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wesley Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amanda Twist?

    Aug 15, 2021
    I have been a patient of Mandy’s for 15+ years. She is compassionate, thorough, and knowledgeable. I highly recommend her to all ages for female health needs. She has my upmost respect and trust as a clinician!
    — Aug 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amanda Twist, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Amanda Twist, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amanda Twist to family and friends

    Amanda Twist's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amanda Twist

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amanda Twist, PA-C.

    About Amanda Twist, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720032568
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Bachelor of Science Physician Assistant Wichita State University, Wichita, Kansas
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Twist, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Twist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Twist has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Twist has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    35 patients have reviewed Amanda Twist. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Twist.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Twist, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Twist appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amanda Twist, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.