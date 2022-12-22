Dr. Vigil has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Vigil, OD
Overview of Dr. Amanda Vigil, OD
Dr. Amanda Vigil, OD is an Optometrist in San Marcos, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vigil's Office Locations
- 1 651 Barnes Dr Ste 201, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 392-2020
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
First time seeing Dr. Vigil, but was very impressed. She was very thorough, and spent quite a bit of time with me. I have real problems with one of my eyes, and as she said, "let's see what's going on with this eye." My new script has helped a lot, so completely satisfied with the Dr, and the front office. I will be going back....
About Dr. Amanda Vigil, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1427112820
