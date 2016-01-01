Amanda Watling accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amanda Watling, LMHC
Overview
Amanda Watling, LMHC is a Counselor in Sumner, WA.
Amanda Watling works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Spirit of Healing1818 Main St Ste C, Sumner, WA 98390 Directions (360) 218-4995
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amanda Watling?
About Amanda Watling, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1013267350
Frequently Asked Questions
Amanda Watling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amanda Watling works at
Amanda Watling has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Watling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Watling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Watling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.