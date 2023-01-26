See All Physicians Assistants in White Oak, PA
Amanda Patterson, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (27)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Amanda Patterson, PA-C

Amanda Patterson, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in White Oak, PA. 

Amanda Patterson works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - White Oak in White Oak, PA with other offices in West Mifflin, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amanda Patterson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - White Oak
    1220 Lincoln Way Ste 101, White Oak, PA 15131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 387-6911
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dermatological Associates - West Mifflin
    500 N Lewis Run Rd Ste 217, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 345-1700
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Dermabrasion
Intense Pulse Light
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Dermabrasion
Intense Pulse Light

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Amanda Patterson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1750797866
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amanda Patterson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amanda Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amanda Patterson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amanda Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Amanda Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amanda Patterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amanda Patterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amanda Patterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.