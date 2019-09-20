See All Clinical Psychologists in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Amanda Woods, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4.6 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Amanda Woods, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Lawrenceville, GA. They completed their residency with Emory University School of Medicine

Dr. Woods works at Work in Progress LLC in Lawrenceville, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Work in Progress LLC
    285 S Perry St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 570-9193

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Depressive Disorders
Individual Therapy
Psychological Testing
Depressive Disorders
Individual Therapy
Psychological Testing

Treatment frequency



Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 20, 2019
    I have seen Dr. Woods on and off for the last 5+ years. Not only is she incredibly empathic and accommodating, but she is so well-educated and willing to help her clients in any way she can. I hope to start seeing her again very soon! I have never seen another mental health professional who has made me feel so heard and understood.
    About Dr. Amanda Woods, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427346774
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Woods has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woods works at Work in Progress LLC in Lawrenceville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Woods’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Woods. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woods.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woods, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woods appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

