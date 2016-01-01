See All Nurse Midwives in Huntersville, NC
Amanda Younger, CNM

Midwifery
1.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amanda Younger, CNM

Amanda Younger, CNM is a Midwife in Huntersville, NC. 

Amanda Younger works at Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amanda Younger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Huntersville
    14330 Oakhill Park Ln, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2492
    About Amanda Younger, CNM

    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1740599943
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

