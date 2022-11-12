Dr. Amaya Rucker, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amaya Rucker, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Amaya Rucker, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Newport News, VA.
Dr. Rucker works at
Locations
Passion of Resilience Counseling Center LLC11835 Canon Blvd Ste B102, Newport News, VA 23606 Directions (757) 223-1909
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is was phenomenal I definitely recommend!!!!
About Dr. Amaya Rucker, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1700111341
