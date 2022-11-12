See All Clinical Psychologists in Newport News, VA
Dr. Amaya Rucker, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Amaya Rucker, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Newport News, VA. 

Dr. Rucker works at Passion of Resilience Counseling Center LLC in Newport News, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Passion of Resilience Counseling Center LLC
    11835 Canon Blvd Ste B102, Newport News, VA 23606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 223-1909
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Nov 12, 2022
    She is was phenomenal I definitely recommend!!!!
    Latisha abramson — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Amaya Rucker, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700111341
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amaya Rucker, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rucker works at Passion of Resilience Counseling Center LLC in Newport News, VA. View the full address on Dr. Rucker’s profile.

    Dr. Rucker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

