Amber Atwood accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans.
Amber Atwood
Overview
Amber Atwood is a Counselor in Yorba Linda, CA.
Amber Atwood works at
Locations
Cadusceus Medical Group18210 Yorba Linda Blvd Ste 404, Yorba Linda, CA 92886 Directions (714) 646-8034
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Amber Atwood
- Counseling
- English
- 1093196297
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Atwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amber Atwood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Atwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Atwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Atwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.