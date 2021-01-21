Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amber Butler, DC
Overview
Dr. Amber Butler, DC is a Chiropractor in Butler, PA.
Dr. Butler works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phillips Family Chiropractic120 Hollywood Dr Ste 202, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 287-2837
-
2
Timothy A Brown MD PC6 Chesapeake St Ste 205, Lyndora, PA 16045 Directions (724) 822-1828
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Butler?
Very awesome experience. Dr Butler is very professional, personable, thorough and compassionate. I would highly recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Amber Butler, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1457682205
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butler works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.