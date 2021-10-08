See All Physicians Assistants in Orlando, FL
Amber Buzzi, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amber Buzzi, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Amber Buzzi, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL. 

Amber Buzzi works at Cardiovascular Intervention PA in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Harish Kasetty, PA-C
Harish Kasetty, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Patricia Spitzer, PA-C
Patricia Spitzer, PA-C
4.5 (21)
View Profile
Lauren Leavitt, PA-C
Lauren Leavitt, PA-C
5.0 (14)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiovascular Interventions PA
    1900 N Mills Ave Ste 107, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 894-4880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Amber Buzzi?

Oct 08, 2021
Knowledgeable and caring, she takes care of her patients and gets results
— Oct 08, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Amber Buzzi, PA
How would you rate your experience with Amber Buzzi, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Amber Buzzi to family and friends

Amber Buzzi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Amber Buzzi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amber Buzzi, PA.

About Amber Buzzi, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1518475938
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Amber Buzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amber Buzzi works at Cardiovascular Intervention PA in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Amber Buzzi’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Amber Buzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Buzzi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Buzzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Buzzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Amber Buzzi, PA?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.