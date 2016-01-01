See All Counselors in New York, NY
Amber Byrne Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amber Byrne

Counseling
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amber Byrne is a Counselor in New York, NY. 

Amber Byrne works at Family Health Center of Harlem in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Marissa Robinson
Marissa Robinson
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Masharat Mujib, LMHC
Masharat Mujib, LMHC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
Dr. Gundu Reddy, MD
4.2 (42)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health Center of Harlem
    1824 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 423-4200
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amber Byrne?

    Photo: Amber Byrne
    How would you rate your experience with Amber Byrne?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amber Byrne to family and friends

    Amber Byrne's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amber Byrne

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amber Byrne.

    About Amber Byrne

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376921585
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amber Byrne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amber Byrne works at Family Health Center of Harlem in New York, NY. View the full address on Amber Byrne’s profile.

    Amber Byrne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Byrne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Byrne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Byrne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amber Byrne?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.