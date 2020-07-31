Amber Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Campbell, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Amber Campbell, ARNP
Amber Campbell, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA.
Amber Campbell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Amber Campbell's Office Locations
-
1
Dynacare Lab Olympia Draw Site #2200 Lilly Rd NE Ste B, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 754-9409
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amber Campbell?
What I respect most about Amber Campbell is that she is analytical and where many doctors immediately grab their prescription pad she only chooses medication as the last resort. She listens and educates you on factors that could be the cause of your condition such as nutrition or lifestyle. I feel listened to and valued as her patient. I highly recommend her.
About Amber Campbell, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992841043
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Campbell accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amber Campbell works at
8 patients have reviewed Amber Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.