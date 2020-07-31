See All Nurse Practitioners in Olympia, WA
Amber Campbell, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Amber Campbell, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA. 

Amber Campbell works at Dynacare Lab Olympia Draw Site #2 in Olympia, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amber Campbell's Office Locations

    Dynacare Lab Olympia Draw Site #2
    200 Lilly Rd NE Ste B, Olympia, WA 98506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 754-9409
    Accepted Carriers
• Aetna
• Cigna

    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Jul 31, 2020
    What I respect most about Amber Campbell is that she is analytical and where many doctors immediately grab their prescription pad she only chooses medication as the last resort. She listens and educates you on factors that could be the cause of your condition such as nutrition or lifestyle. I feel listened to and valued as her patient. I highly recommend her.
    Maria J — Jul 31, 2020
    About Amber Campbell, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992841043
    Amber Campbell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amber Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amber Campbell works at Dynacare Lab Olympia Draw Site #2 in Olympia, WA. View the full address on Amber Campbell’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Amber Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

