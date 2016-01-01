See All Physicians Assistants in Augusta, GA
Amber Casado, MPAS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amber Casado, MPAS

Physician Assistant (PA)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amber Casado, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA. 

Amber Casado works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Thomas Clements, PA
Thomas Clements, PA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-5222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Amber Casado?

Photo: Amber Casado, MPAS
How would you rate your experience with Amber Casado, MPAS?
  • Likelihood of recommending Amber Casado to family and friends

Amber Casado's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Amber Casado

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amber Casado, MPAS.

About Amber Casado, MPAS

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1205354677
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Amber Casado, MPAS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Casado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Amber Casado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amber Casado works at St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Amber Casado’s profile.

Amber Casado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Casado.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Casado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Casado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Amber Casado, MPAS?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.