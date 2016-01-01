Amber Clark, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amber Clark, APRN
Overview of Amber Clark, APRN
Amber Clark, APRN is a Midwife in Lansing, KS.
Amber Clark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Amber Clark's Office Locations
-
1
Specialists in Womens Care Lansing1004 Progress Dr Ste 120, Lansing, KS 66043 Directions (913) 382-5285Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Specialists in Women's Care Ã¢â‚¬â€œ Olathe16180 W 135th St, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 382-5289Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Specialists in Womens Care - KCK1601 N 98th St Ste 103, Kansas City, KS 66111 Directions (913) 382-5286Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amber Clark?
About Amber Clark, APRN
- Midwifery
- English
- 1699326868
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Clark accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amber Clark works at
Amber Clark has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.