Amber Krueger, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Neenah, WI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Uw La Crosse and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah.
Amber Krueger's Office Locations
ThedaCare Physicians Internal Medicine Neenah333 N Green Bay Rd Ste F, Neenah, WI 54956 Directions (920) 308-4723Tuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Amber Krueger, PA
- Internal Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1578763405
Education & Certifications
- Uw La Crosse
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Krueger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Amber Krueger works at
