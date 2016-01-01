See All Hematologists in Charlotte, NC
Amber Ettell, ACNP

Hematology & Oncology
Overview of Amber Ettell, ACNP

Amber Ettell, ACNP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. 

Amber Ettell works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Breast Cancer) in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amber Ettell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Breast Cancer)
    125 Queens Rd Ste 520, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (980) 369-3441
    About Amber Ettell, ACNP

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1841891033
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

