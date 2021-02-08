See All Nurse Practitioners in Beaumont, TX
Amber Fling, ACNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amber Fling, ACNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.7 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amber Fling, ACNP

Amber Fling, ACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Beaumont, TX. 

Amber Fling works at Diagnostic Group in Beaumont, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Amber Fling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Office
    3282 College St, Beaumont, TX 77701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 813-1677
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amber Fling?

    Feb 08, 2021
    I have used Amber for years and have always found her to be very informative and in tune with my medical needs.
    Robin Roberts — Feb 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amber Fling, ACNP
    How would you rate your experience with Amber Fling, ACNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amber Fling to family and friends

    Amber Fling's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amber Fling

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amber Fling, ACNP.

    About Amber Fling, ACNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689092322
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amber Fling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amber Fling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amber Fling works at Diagnostic Group in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Amber Fling’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Amber Fling. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Fling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Fling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Fling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amber Fling, ACNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.