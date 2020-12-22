Amber Hollingsworth, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Hollingsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amber Hollingsworth, LPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amber Hollingsworth, LPC is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Greenville, SC.
Amber Hollingsworth works at
Locations
Hope For Families Recovery Center136 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 906-2395
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been watching your videos thank you so much :-) Definitely good advice!
About Amber Hollingsworth, LPC
- Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
- English
- 1134337769
Education & Certifications
- Carolina Center For Behavioral Health
- University of Tennessee
