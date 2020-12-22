See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Greenville, SC
Amber Hollingsworth, LPC

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
Amber Hollingsworth, LPC is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Greenville, SC. 

Amber Hollingsworth works at Hope For Families Recovery Center in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hope For Families Recovery Center
    136 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 906-2395

Addiction
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Chemical Addiction Chevron Icon
Codependency Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Intensive Outpatient Treatment for Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Sex Addiction Chevron Icon
    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Dec 22, 2020
    Been watching your videos thank you so much :-) Definitely good advice!
    — Dec 22, 2020
    About Amber Hollingsworth, LPC

    Internship
    • Carolina Center For Behavioral Health
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee
    Amber Hollingsworth, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Hollingsworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amber Hollingsworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amber Hollingsworth works at Hope For Families Recovery Center in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Amber Hollingsworth’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Amber Hollingsworth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Hollingsworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Hollingsworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Hollingsworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

