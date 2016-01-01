Amber Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Jones, APRN
Overview of Amber Jones, APRN
Amber Jones, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK.
Amber Jones works at
Amber Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Morton Comprehensive Health Services Inc.1334 N Lansing Ave, Tulsa, OK 74106 Directions (918) 587-2171
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amber Jones?
About Amber Jones, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1457877433
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amber Jones works at
Amber Jones has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.