Amber Mayes, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amber Mayes, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fort Worth, TX.
Locations
Texas Health Family Care7630 N Beach St Ste 140, Fort Worth, TX 76137 Directions (817) 281-2977
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable
About Amber Mayes, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1497056071
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Mayes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Mayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amber Mayes works at
5 patients have reviewed Amber Mayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Mayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Mayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Mayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.