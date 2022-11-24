See All Dermatologists in Griffin, GA
Amber Mayfield, PA-C

Dermatology
3.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amber Mayfield, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Griffin, GA. 

Amber Mayfield works at Georgia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, LLC in Griffin, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Griffin Office
    656 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 328-0281
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatology Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Severe Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Amber Mayfield, PA-C

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1891860094
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amber Mayfield, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Mayfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amber Mayfield has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amber Mayfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amber Mayfield works at Georgia Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, LLC in Griffin, GA. View the full address on Amber Mayfield’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Amber Mayfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Mayfield.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Mayfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Mayfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.