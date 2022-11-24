Amber Mayfield, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Mayfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amber Mayfield, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amber Mayfield, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Griffin, GA.
Amber Mayfield works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Griffin Office656 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (478) 328-0281Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amber Mayfield?
Amber is attentive, companionate, thorough and listens to the patient’s needs. I really like her and recommend her 100%!
About Amber Mayfield, PA-C
- Dermatology
- English
- 1891860094
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Mayfield has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Mayfield accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Mayfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amber Mayfield works at
7 patients have reviewed Amber Mayfield. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Mayfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Mayfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Mayfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.