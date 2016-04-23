Amber Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Peterson, MPAS
Overview
Amber Peterson, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Corpus Christi, TX.
Amber Peterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wellmed At Morgan2922 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Directions (361) 887-6601
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amber Peterson?
She is a very caring & understanding person. She won't leave the room until she knows you understand everything you have discussed. She also is not afraid to order test if she feels you need them. I am very happy that I was introduced to her and decided to make her my doctor.
About Amber Peterson, MPAS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1124206875
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Peterson accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amber Peterson works at
2 patients have reviewed Amber Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.