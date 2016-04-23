See All Physicians Assistants in Corpus Christi, TX
Amber Peterson, MPAS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Amber Peterson, MPAS

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Amber Peterson, MPAS is a Physician Assistant in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Amber Peterson works at Wellmed At Morgan in Corpus Christi, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellmed At Morgan
    2922 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 887-6601
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Amber Peterson?

    Apr 23, 2016
    She is a very caring & understanding person. She won't leave the room until she knows you understand everything you have discussed. She also is not afraid to order test if she feels you need them. I am very happy that I was introduced to her and decided to make her my doctor.
    Elizabeth Shimerda in Corpus Christi Tx — Apr 23, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amber Peterson, MPAS
    How would you rate your experience with Amber Peterson, MPAS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Amber Peterson to family and friends

    Amber Peterson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Amber Peterson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Amber Peterson, MPAS.

    About Amber Peterson, MPAS

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124206875
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amber Peterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amber Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amber Peterson works at Wellmed At Morgan in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Amber Peterson’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Amber Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Amber Peterson, MPAS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.