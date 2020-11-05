Amber Purvine, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Purvine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amber Purvine, PA-C
Overview
Amber Purvine, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Amber Purvine works at
Locations
Endocrinology Associates608 NW 9th St Ste 5000, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 231-8740
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Amber is Great! I have never had a more caring provider. She listens and actually does her best to find a solution. I saw 13 different specialist in a 12 month period trying to get to the root of my health problems. Amber, Endocrin and a neurologist,Dr. Zubair are the 2 who finally found the issues and also found the medications to help me get on the road to normal living again.
About Amber Purvine, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1881765808
Education & Certifications
- University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- University of Oklahoma
Frequently Asked Questions
