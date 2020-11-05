Overview

Amber Purvine, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.



Amber Purvine works at Endocrinology Associates in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.