Amber Rosenthal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Rosenthal, NP
Overview of Amber Rosenthal, NP
Amber Rosenthal, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Amber Rosenthal works at
Amber Rosenthal's Office Locations
-
1
Lenox Hill Hospital215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 996-8000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amber Rosenthal?
Dr. Rosenthal is one of the best GYN doctors I've had in NYC. I felt her kind energy and demeanor the moment she walked into the exam room. She is very professional and took time to get to know me not only as a patient but as a person. I didn't feel rushed and she took her time, listening closely and addressing any questions and concerns I had. She even emphasized to not hesitate reaching out if I had follow up questions after my appointment. The staff at AdvantageCare are also very friendly. My overall experience was 5 star and I would recommend Dr. Rosenthal to anyone looking for more personalized care and attention.
About Amber Rosenthal, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306257746
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amber Rosenthal works at
Amber Rosenthal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.