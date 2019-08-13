See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Amber Rosenthal, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Amber Rosenthal, NP

Amber Rosenthal, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Amber Rosenthal works at Ranawat Orthopaedics in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amber Rosenthal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lenox Hill Hospital
    215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 996-8000
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Amber Rosenthal, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306257746
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amber Rosenthal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amber Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amber Rosenthal works at Ranawat Orthopaedics in New York, NY. View the full address on Amber Rosenthal’s profile.

    Amber Rosenthal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Rosenthal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

