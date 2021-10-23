Amber Rowan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Rowan, APRN
Overview of Amber Rowan, APRN
Amber Rowan, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Albany, IN.
Amber Rowan works at
Amber Rowan's Office Locations
-
1
American Health Network of Indiana LLC4101 Technology Ave, New Albany, IN 47150 Directions (812) 941-4500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amber Rowan?
Very helpful,and knowledgeable and cares about her patients.
About Amber Rowan, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023572906
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Rowan accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Rowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Amber Rowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Rowan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Rowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Rowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.