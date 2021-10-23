See All Nurse Practitioners in New Albany, IN
Amber Rowan, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Amber Rowan, APRN

Amber Rowan, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in New Albany, IN. 

Amber Rowan works at Optum Health in New Albany, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amber Rowan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    American Health Network of Indiana LLC
    4101 Technology Ave, New Albany, IN 47150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 941-4500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 23, 2021
    Very helpful,and knowledgeable and cares about her patients.
    — Oct 23, 2021
    About Amber Rowan, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023572906
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amber Rowan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amber Rowan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Amber Rowan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Rowan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Rowan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Rowan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

