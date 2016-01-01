Amber Tran, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amber Tran, CRNP
Overview
Amber Tran, CRNP is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA.
Amber Tran works at
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Dermatology Associates833 Chestnut St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6680
-
2
Dept of Dermatology & Cutaneous Biology33 S 9th St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 955-6680
-
3
Jefferson Dermatology Associates3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions (215) 503-7090
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Intergroup
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Amber Tran, CRNP
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Tran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Tran accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Amber Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Tran.
