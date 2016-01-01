Amber Voytecek, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Voytecek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amber Voytecek, FNP
Overview of Amber Voytecek, FNP
Amber Voytecek, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cadiz, OH.
Amber Voytecek works at
Amber Voytecek's Office Locations
-
1
Expressclinic82424 Cadiz Jewett Rd, Cadiz, OH 43907 DirectionsMonday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amber Voytecek?
About Amber Voytecek, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1629400577
Hospital Affiliations
- Twin City Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Amber Voytecek accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amber Voytecek using Healthline FindCare.
Amber Voytecek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amber Voytecek works at
Amber Voytecek has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Voytecek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Voytecek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Voytecek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.