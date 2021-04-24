Amber Watts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amber Watts, FNP
Overview of Amber Watts, FNP
Amber Watts, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR.
Amber Watts works at
Amber Watts' Office Locations
Asante Phys Partners Family Medicine - Murphy691 Murphy Rd Ste 107, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 789-6460
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I notice people making comments insinuating that Amber Watts is brash and malapert. I have a feeling that those comments would have been made regardless of the CNP and that these folks had personal problems and/or an inability to properly connect with their health care providers. I have encountered a dozen doctors and most of them were very curt and almost brusque to the point I have had to change doctors. With that being said, I can wholeheartedly disagree with the two negative comments and state that while Amber Watts may not be the BEST healthcare provider, she DOES do a splendid job by connecting and empathizing. I have a lot of medical knowledge and would question her judgements without her becoming defensive or making me feel inadequate by talking about a medical degree. @bjhr maybe she got defensive because your questions could have been presumptuous and accusatory. @John D this rating is for Amber Watts not her clinic, so I would say your 1 star rating is an exaggeration. M
About Amber Watts, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1902223035
Amber Watts accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amber Watts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Amber Watts. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Watts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Watts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Watts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.