Amber Wolff, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Amber Wolff, NP

Amber Wolff, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati, College Of Nursing.

Amber Wolff works at COLORADO SPRINGS HEALTH PARTNERS in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amber Wolff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Springs Health Partners
    6340 BARNES RD, Colorado Springs, CO 80922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 522-1135
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Birth Control
Dementia
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Birth Control
Dementia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 15, 2022
    Good experience.
    Lynne — Apr 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Amber Wolff, NP
    About Amber Wolff, NP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1700145521
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Cincinnati, College Of Nursing
    • University Of Colorado At Colorado Springs Beth-El College Of Nursing
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amber Wolff, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amber Wolff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amber Wolff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amber Wolff works at COLORADO SPRINGS HEALTH PARTNERS in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Amber Wolff’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Amber Wolff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amber Wolff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amber Wolff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amber Wolff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

