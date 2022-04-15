Overview of Amber Wolff, NP

Amber Wolff, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati, College Of Nursing.



Amber Wolff works at COLORADO SPRINGS HEALTH PARTNERS in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.