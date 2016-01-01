See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Ogden, UT
Amberly Johnson, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amberly Johnson, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ogden, UT. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    3670 Quincy Ave Ste 101, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 244-0058
    Wednesday
    2:00pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Individual Therapy
Marital and Family Psychotherapy
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Individual Therapy
Marital and Family Psychotherapy

Treatment frequency



Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Amberly Johnson, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215246293
