Ameena Jain, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ameena Jain, CRNP

Ameena Jain, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center Of San Antonio.

Ameena Jain works at Sheppard Pratt Health Sys Psych in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ameena Jain's Office Locations

    Sheppard Pratt
    6501 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 938-4981

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Geriatric Depression
Psychiatric Diseases
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 11, 2022
    I like her composure
    Martin Kaiser — Aug 11, 2022
    About Ameena Jain, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093064073
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Health Science Center Of San Antonio
    • Texas A&M University, Tx
