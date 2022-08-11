Overview of Ameena Jain, CRNP

Ameena Jain, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center Of San Antonio.



Ameena Jain works at Sheppard Pratt Health Sys Psych in Baltimore, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.