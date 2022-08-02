Overview of Amelia Baisden, CNM

Amelia Baisden, CNM is a Midwife in Burien, WA. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle, WA and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Amelia Baisden works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien in Burien, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

