Amelia Baisden, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amelia Baisden, CNM

Amelia Baisden, CNM is a Midwife in Burien, WA. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle, WA and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.

Amelia Baisden works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien in Burien, WA with other offices in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amelia Baisden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien
    10645 1st Ave S Fl 2, Burien, WA 98168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien
    16122 8th Ave SW Ste E5, Burien, WA 98166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason
    1201 Terry Ave # 9, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Amelia Baisden, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1205264835
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Washington, Seattle, WA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anne Hospital

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.