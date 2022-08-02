Amelia Baisden, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amelia Baisden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amelia Baisden, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Amelia Baisden, CNM
Amelia Baisden, CNM is a Midwife in Burien, WA. They graduated from University of Washington, Seattle, WA and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.
Amelia Baisden works at
Amelia Baisden's Office Locations
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien10645 1st Ave S Fl 2, Burien, WA 98168 Directions
Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Burien16122 8th Ave SW Ste E5, Burien, WA 98166 Directions
Franciscan Women's Health at Virginia Mason1201 Terry Ave # 9, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Baisden was lovely and made me feel heard, validated, & in control of what I wanted to do. She was great!
About Amelia Baisden, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1205264835
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington, Seattle, WA
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Amelia Baisden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amelia Baisden using Healthline FindCare.
Amelia Baisden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amelia Baisden works at
2 patients have reviewed Amelia Baisden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amelia Baisden.
