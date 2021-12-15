See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Amelia Lamb, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (67)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amelia Lamb, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Amelia Lamb works at EmergeOrtho Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton
    2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 826-0590
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 15, 2021
    Excellent 1st meet! Great patient rapport/ bedside manner. Friendly, but doesn't waste your time either. Very happy & hopeful!
    Kimberly Lonneman — Dec 15, 2021
    Photo: Amelia Lamb, PA-C
    About Amelia Lamb, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750383436
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amelia Lamb, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amelia Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amelia Lamb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Amelia Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amelia Lamb works at EmergeOrtho Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Amelia Lamb’s profile.

    67 patients have reviewed Amelia Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amelia Lamb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amelia Lamb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amelia Lamb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

