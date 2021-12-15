Amelia Lamb, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amelia Lamb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amelia Lamb, PA-C
Overview
Amelia Lamb, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Locations
EmergeOrtho - Wilmington/Ashton2716 Ashton Dr, Wilmington, NC 28412 Directions (877) 826-0590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent 1st meet! Great patient rapport/ bedside manner. Friendly, but doesn't waste your time either. Very happy & hopeful!
About Amelia Lamb, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Amelia Lamb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Amelia Lamb accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amelia Lamb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
67 patients have reviewed Amelia Lamb. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amelia Lamb.
