Amelia Rowland, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Amelia Rowland, CNM

Amelia Rowland, CNM is a Midwife in Charleston, SC. 

Amelia Rowland works at MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amelia Rowland's Office Locations

    MUSC Women's Health - Cannon St
    135 Cannon St, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Amelia Rowland, CNM

    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1477668952
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

