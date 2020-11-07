Amer Nabil, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amer Nabil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amer Nabil, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amer Nabil, PMHNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Saint Joseph and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Amer Nabil works at
Locations
Half Full Psychiatry39 New London Tpke, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 251-9713Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:15pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:15pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:45am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend this provider and appreciate his cautious and holistic approach to prescribing medication. I was diagnosed with ADHD (on top of an already existing PTSD diagnosis) by an outpatient therapist in May of 2019, and found this office in my search for a reliable and consistent provider for medication for both conditions. At my initial visit, Amer took the time to explain each of my diagnoses to me as well as the side effects and benefits of the medication prescribed and has monitored these at each subsequent visit in a holistic and caring manner difficult to find in modern medicine. He has also helped me decrease and even eliminate medication I have previously taken which has been a positive and empowering experience.
About Amer Nabil, PMHNP
- Psychiatry
- 8 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu
- 1699134445
Education & Certifications
- University of Saint Joseph
- Quinnipiac University
Amer Nabil accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amer Nabil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Amer Nabil speaks Bengali, Hindi and Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Amer Nabil. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amer Nabil.
