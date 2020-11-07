See All Psychiatrists in Glastonbury, CT
Amer Nabil, PMHNP

Psychiatry
2.1 (7)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Amer Nabil, PMHNP is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from University of Saint Joseph and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital.

Amer Nabil works at Half Full Psychiatry in Glastonbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Half Full Psychiatry
    39 New London Tpke, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 251-9713
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:45am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Manchester Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 07, 2020
    Nov 07, 2020
I recommend this provider and appreciate his cautious and holistic approach to prescribing medication. I was diagnosed with ADHD (on top of an already existing PTSD diagnosis) by an outpatient therapist in May of 2019, and found this office in my search for a reliable and consistent provider for medication for both conditions. At my initial visit, Amer took the time to explain each of my diagnoses to me as well as the side effects and benefits of the medication prescribed and has monitored these at each subsequent visit in a holistic and caring manner difficult to find in modern medicine. He has also helped me decrease and even eliminate medication I have previously taken which has been a positive and empowering experience.
    — Nov 07, 2020
    Photo: Amer Nabil, PMHNP
    About Amer Nabil, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699134445
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Saint Joseph
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Quinnipiac University
    Undergraduate School

