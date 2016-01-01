See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in San Diego, CA
Dr. Ameriah Beam, DC

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ameriah Beam, DC

Dr. Ameriah Beam, DC is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from University of Western States.

Dr. Beam works at Advanced Body Therapeutics, San Diego, CA in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Beam's Office Locations

    Advanced Body Therapeutics, San Diego, CA
    5333 Mission Center Rd Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92108
(619) 665-4016

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Injuries
Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Headache
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ameriah Beam, DC.

    About Dr. Ameriah Beam, DC

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • 1053609743
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Western States
    • University of Washington
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ameriah Beam, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beam works at Advanced Body Therapeutics, San Diego, CA in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Beam’s profile.

    Dr. Beam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

