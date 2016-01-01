See All Family Doctors in Wake Forest, NC
Ami Crabtree, PA-C

Family Medicine
Ami Crabtree, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wake Forest, NC. 

Ami Crabtree works at Novant Health Village Family Care in Wake Forest, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Village Family Care
    3213 ROGERS RD, Wake Forest, NC 27587 (919) 214-5239
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1093864001
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Ami Crabtree, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ami Crabtree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ami Crabtree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ami Crabtree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ami Crabtree works at Novant Health Village Family Care in Wake Forest, NC. View the full address on Ami Crabtree’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Ami Crabtree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ami Crabtree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ami Crabtree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ami Crabtree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

