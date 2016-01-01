Ami Crabtree, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ami Crabtree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ami Crabtree, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ami Crabtree, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wake Forest, NC.
Ami Crabtree works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Village Family Care3213 ROGERS RD, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 214-5239
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Ami Crabtree, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1093864001
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Ami Crabtree has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Ami Crabtree accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Ami Crabtree using Healthline FindCare.
Ami Crabtree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Ami Crabtree works at
4 patients have reviewed Ami Crabtree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ami Crabtree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ami Crabtree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ami Crabtree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.