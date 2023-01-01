See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Boise, ID
Ami Owen, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.8 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ami Owen, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Boise, ID. 

Ami Owen works at Ami Owen in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ami Owen
    10020 W Fairview Ave Ste 204, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 991-4649

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • PacificSource
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 01, 2023
    I have worked with a handful of therapists over the years, many of whom I thought were quite good, but Dr. Ami is truly a gifted practitioner. I have made more progress in one year of therapy with her, then the past twenty years combined. She is insightful, kind, intelligent, authentic, responsive, and deeply cares for her clients. Dr. Ami balances listening and acknowledging, with challenging and motivating. It is hard to find a competent therapist with all of these traits - she's the real deal!
    Debbie — Jan 01, 2023
    Photo: Ami Owen, LMFT
    About Ami Owen, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language
    NPI Number
    • 1144560939
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ami Owen, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ami Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ami Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ami Owen speaks American Sign Language.

    41 patients have reviewed Ami Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ami Owen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ami Owen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ami Owen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

