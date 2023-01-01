Ami Owen, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ami Owen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ami Owen, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ami Owen, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Boise, ID.
Locations
Ami Owen, 10020 W Fairview Ave Ste 204, Boise, ID 83704
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- PacificSource
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have worked with a handful of therapists over the years, many of whom I thought were quite good, but Dr. Ami is truly a gifted practitioner. I have made more progress in one year of therapy with her, then the past twenty years combined. She is insightful, kind, intelligent, authentic, responsive, and deeply cares for her clients. Dr. Ami balances listening and acknowledging, with challenging and motivating. It is hard to find a competent therapist with all of these traits - she's the real deal!
About Ami Owen, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, American Sign Language
Ami Owen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Ami Owen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Ami Owen works at
Ami Owen speaks American Sign Language.
41 patients have reviewed Ami Owen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
