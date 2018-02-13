See All Chiropractors in Bowling Green, KY
Amie Clark, CHIRMD

Chiropractic
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Amie Clark, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in Bowling Green, KY. 

Amie Clark works at Clark Family Chiropractic in Bowling Green, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clark Family Chiropractic Inc.
    351 Pascoe Blvd Ste 106, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 843-1930
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 13, 2018
    Dr. Clark is great! She is kind and informative. She takes her time with each and every client. Her staff is great as well!
    Nikki Hagan in Bowling Green — Feb 13, 2018
    Photo: Amie Clark, CHIRMD
    About Amie Clark, CHIRMD

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396784476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amie Clark, CHIRMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amie Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amie Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amie Clark works at Clark Family Chiropractic in Bowling Green, KY. View the full address on Amie Clark’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Amie Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amie Clark.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amie Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amie Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

