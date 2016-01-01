Amila Tomas, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amila Tomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amila Tomas, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amila Tomas, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saint Louis, MO.
Amila Tomas works at
Locations
-
1
Oak Street Health Tower Grove3863A Gravois Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63116 Directions (314) 944-5991
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amila Tomas?
About Amila Tomas, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1033601067
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Amila Tomas using Healthline FindCare.
Amila Tomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amila Tomas works at
Amila Tomas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amila Tomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amila Tomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amila Tomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.