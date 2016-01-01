See All Nurse Practitioners in Cincinnati, OH
Amina Hersi, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amina Hersi, NP

Amina Hersi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH. 

Amina Hersi works at Cincinnati VA Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amina Hersi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cincinnati VA Medical Center
    222 Piedmont 6 Fl Ave Ste 6300, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-7400
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Amina Hersi, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326357294
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amina Hersi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amina Hersi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amina Hersi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Amina Hersi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amina Hersi works at Cincinnati VA Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Amina Hersi’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Amina Hersi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amina Hersi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amina Hersi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amina Hersi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

