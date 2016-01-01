Amina Hersi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amina Hersi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amina Hersi, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Amina Hersi, NP
Amina Hersi, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Amina Hersi works at
Amina Hersi's Office Locations
-
1
Cincinnati VA Medical Center222 Piedmont 6 Fl Ave Ste 6300, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amina Hersi?
About Amina Hersi, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326357294
Frequently Asked Questions
Amina Hersi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amina Hersi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amina Hersi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amina Hersi works at
2 patients have reviewed Amina Hersi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amina Hersi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amina Hersi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amina Hersi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.