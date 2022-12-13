See All Anesthesiologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Amitabh Goswami, DO

Anesthesiology
4.4 (69)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amitabh Goswami, DO is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg.

Dr. Goswami works at California Pain Consultants in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    California Pain Consultants
    7255 N Cedar Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 478-4757

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Arthritis
Back Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Everyone was so helpful, very thoughtful, answered any question or concerns I had. Dr. Goswami took the time to make sure I understood everything and my experience was better them I hoped. He has wonderful staff and I felt I was in good hands at all times. It is hard to find a doctor you can trust without question and Dr. Goswami has that with me. I fully recommend him. I didn’t feel pressured or rushed he took all the time needed to help me and explain everything about my back pain and what he suggested to help it. He truly cares about you as a patient and listens to you.
    — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Amitabh Goswami, DO

    • Anesthesiology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    • 1447451539
    Education & Certifications

    • UC Davis
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • Illinois Masonic Medical Center
    • Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amitabh Goswami, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goswami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goswami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goswami works at California Pain Consultants in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Goswami’s profile.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Goswami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goswami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goswami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goswami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

