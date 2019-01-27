Amity Heinbuch, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amity Heinbuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amity Heinbuch, APRN is a Gynecology Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic (Duluth)4621 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55804 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
I cannot say enough about how amazing Amity is. The birth of our son was so calm and gentle thanks to her. I’m so thankful to have had the opportunity to be one of her patients and have her follow me through prenatal visits and attend our birth. She was always prompt for our appointments (not my experience with my previous OB) and made me feel comfortable to ask any questions I had. She followed my birth plan perfectly. I’ll be using Amity again if we decide to have more children. She’s the best
- Gynecology
- English
- Female
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
