Amity Heinbuch, APRN

Gynecology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Amity Heinbuch, APRN

Amity Heinbuch, APRN is a Gynecology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Amity Heinbuch works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Amity Heinbuch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building
    420 E 1st St, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Essentia Health-Lakeside Clinic (Duluth)
    4621 E Superior St, Duluth, MN 55804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Menstruation
Anemia of Pregnancy
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Birth
  Migraine
  Nausea
  Vomiting
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 27, 2019
    I cannot say enough about how amazing Amity is. The birth of our son was so calm and gentle thanks to her. I’m so thankful to have had the opportunity to be one of her patients and have her follow me through prenatal visits and attend our birth. She was always prompt for our appointments (not my experience with my previous OB) and made me feel comfortable to ask any questions I had. She followed my birth plan perfectly. I’ll be using Amity again if we decide to have more children. She’s the best
    Duluth, MN — Jan 27, 2019
    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1972902765
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Amity Heinbuch, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amity Heinbuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Amity Heinbuch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Amity Heinbuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Amity Heinbuch works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Amity Heinbuch’s profile.

    Amity Heinbuch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amity Heinbuch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amity Heinbuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amity Heinbuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

