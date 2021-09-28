Amy Austin, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Austin, FNP-BC
Overview of Amy Austin, FNP-BC
Amy Austin, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Morristown, TN.
Amy Austin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Amy Austin's Office Locations
-
1
Healthstar Physicians-robinson Family420 W Morris Blvd Ste 400B, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 586-2410
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Austin?
Super nice and really listens to your concerns.
About Amy Austin, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861821449
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Austin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Amy Austin accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Austin works at
5 patients have reviewed Amy Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Austin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.